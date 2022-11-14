Wynn announces $1M ‘all-access experience’ for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While it’s been no secret that tickets to Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix come with a hefty price tag, Wynn on Monday upped the ante by announcing a $1 million “all-access experience.”

According to Wynn Las Vegas, the “2023 Million Dollar All-Access Experience” will offer events all race weekend long, “from the opening ceremonies to the breathtaking sprint to the finish line along the legendary Las Vegas Strip.”

For each package purchased, F1 and Wynn Las Vegas say they will make a donation of $100,000 to local philanthropic efforts.

Wynn Las Vegas says that each $1 million package provides admission for a group of six people to a collection of official F1 activations that are not available anywhere else.

The group of six will also receive access to the “most exclusive VIP spaces along the track such as the ultra-exclusive Wynn Grid Club located within the Paddock Club.”

According to Wynn Las Vegas, the $1 million package will also include:

A four-night stay in a two-story Encore Three-Bedroom Duplex, accommodating all six guests in its three bedrooms with 24-hour butler service, daily breakfast, and custom in-room amenities.

An elaborate welcome amenity including a Jeroboam of Dom Perignon and a selection of caviar.

Exclusive access to the Opening Ceremonies, including the Red Carpet viewing and kick-off party for the weekend’s events. This event is otherwise by invitation only, with no tickets available for public purchase.

Dinner for six in Delilah, the acclaimed nightlife dining experience, with a menu specially selected by executive Chef Joshua Smith and champagne from Dom Perignon .

Priority access to race-week events, to be held at Wynn Las Vegas.

Wynn Elite tickets to Awakening , Wynn Las Vegas’ signature new show. Tickets include private seating, a selection of complimentary small bites and premium beverages, and a dedicated server throughout the show.

A complimentary Spa and Salon treatment for each person.

A complimentary round of golf at Wynn Golf Club for each person.

Luxury transportation for each person to and from the airport, as well as The Paddock.

A dedicated ambassador to assist with priority reservations at Wynn restaurants and nightlife venues.

A lifetime membership to Wynn’s exclusive Private Access program for each person. This unique program is available to a select group of individuals and features privileged access to entertainment, dining reservations and concierge services at Wynn resort locations.

For more information on the package, visit: https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/experiences/f1-million-dollar-weekend

