Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16

A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a job in the hospitality industry, then you will want to head out to the Treasure Island on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TI is holding a job fair and they are looking to hire:

  • Security Officers
  • Guest Room Attendants
  • Food & Beverage
  • Fountain Workers
  • Housepersons & Porters
  • Hotel, Retail Sales Associates
  • Hotel Revenue Audit Manager
  • Casino Revenue Audit Assistant Manager

Prospective job candidates should go to TI’s job portal to fill out their on-line application information here: careers-treasureisland.icims.com

The TI has free parking for all visitors.

