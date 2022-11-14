Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a job in the hospitality industry, then you will want to head out to the Treasure Island on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TI is holding a job fair and they are looking to hire:

Security Officers

Guest Room Attendants

Food & Beverage

Fountain Workers

Housepersons & Porters

Hotel, Retail Sales Associates

Hotel Revenue Audit Manager

Casino Revenue Audit Assistant Manager

Prospective job candidates should go to TI’s job portal to fill out their on-line application information here: careers-treasureisland.icims.com

The TI has free parking for all visitors.

