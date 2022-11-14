Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a job in the hospitality industry, then you will want to head out to the Treasure Island on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TI is holding a job fair and they are looking to hire:
- Security Officers
- Guest Room Attendants
- Food & Beverage
- Fountain Workers
- Housepersons & Porters
- Hotel, Retail Sales Associates
- Hotel Revenue Audit Manager
- Casino Revenue Audit Assistant Manager
Prospective job candidates should go to TI’s job portal to fill out their on-line application information here: careers-treasureisland.icims.com
The TI has free parking for all visitors.
