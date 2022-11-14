Suspect sought after 3 men stabbed at a North Las Vegas park

Suspect sought after 3 men stabbed at a North Las Vegas park(FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:30 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three men remain hospitalized after being stabbed at a North Las Vegas park, authorities said Sunday.

Police said officers responded to the skate park area of Craig Ranch Regional Park around 2 p.m. Saturday and found the victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.

No names were immediately released, but police said the victims were a man in his 40s, a man in his 20s and a man in his late teens.

Police said the three men were taken to a hospital for treatment and all were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the case yet, according to police.

There have been a rash of stabbings in the Las Vegas area in recent months.

A veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter was fatally stabbed on Sept. 2, allegedly by a Clark County elected official who was upset over some stories the journalist had written about him.

On Oct. 6, a man armed with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before being arrested.

