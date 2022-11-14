Statues to be unveiled for former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas announced that two bronze statues will be unveiled on Tuesday in honor of a former mayor and a fallen police officer.

According to a news release, the first statue to be unveiled Tuesday will be in honor of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman. The statue will be located at the Historic Fifth Street School, located at 401 S. Fourth Street.

According to the city, Mayor Oscar B. Goodman was elected in 1999 and served the maximum three terms as mayor of Las Vegas before being succeeded by his wife Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman in 2011.

In a second unveiling Tuesday evening, a statue will be presented in honor of fallen Las Vegas police Lt. Erik Lloyd. The statue, according to the city, will be located at the Centennial Hills Community Center operated by the YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive.

The city says that Lt. Lloyd was a 29-year veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, having started his career as a patrol officer in 1990. Lloyd passed away on July 29, 2020 from complications caused by COVID-19, according to the city.

“The two bronze statues were sculpted by artist Brian Hanlon,” the city said in the release.

