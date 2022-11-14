P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour.

As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October.

According to a news release, P!NK, with special guests Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp, will perform at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

The release says that celebration of the announcement, the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas and the High Roller have been lit pink all weekend long and will continue through Monday night.

Tickets for the Las Vegas show go on sale to the public starting Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.