P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

Pink accepts the BMI President's award at the 63rd annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly...
Pink accepts the BMI President's award at the 63rd annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday, May 12, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:07 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour.

As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October.

According to a news release, P!NK, with special guests Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp, will perform at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

The release says that celebration of the announcement, the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas and the High Roller have been lit pink all weekend long and will continue through Monday night.

Tickets for the Las Vegas show go on sale to the public starting Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

