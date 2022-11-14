More than 50 employers to take part in Las Vegas job fair Nov. 17
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 50 employers are set to take part in a job fair on Thursday in Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Avenue.
The release says the employers present will be looking to fill thousands of full-time and part-time jobs ranging from entry-level to high-level salaried positions.
Organizers say that walk-ins are welcome. However, job seekers are encouraged to pre-register in order to save time upon arrival: www.bit.ly/LVFallJobFair22.
While not specifically named, organizers said some employers in attendance will offer sign-on bonuses up to $2,500.
The release notes that career coaches from the EmployNV Career Hubs will be onsite to assist attendees with resumes.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.