Las Vegas police ask for help finding missing 10-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning.

According to police, Josiah Collins was last seen at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard.

Police say Collins may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

No additional information was provided.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.