Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals to be sold for $2B in cash

Ahern Rentals
Ahern Rentals(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals is set to be sold for $2 billion.

According to a news release, United Rentals on Monday announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of Ahern Rentals, Inc. for approximately $2 billion in cash.

The release notes that United Rentals’ board of directors unanimously approved the agreement, which the transaction expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary conditions.

According to the release, the Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals is the eighth largest equipment rental company in North America.

Ahern has approximately 2,100 employees and 106 locations in 30 states, serving approximately 44,000 customers in the construction and industrial sectors, the release notes.

In July 2021, Ahern had announced that it acquired the nine-story office building that was previously owned by the city of Las Vegas. The company said in a news release earlier this year that the building, located at 333 N. Rancho, would become the new global headquarters for the Ahern Family of Companies.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16
Job application
More than 50 employers to take part in Las Vegas job fair Nov. 17
FILE - In this May 17, 2013, file photo, Oscar Goodman walks onto the First Street Stage...
Statues to be unveiled for former Las Vegas mayor, fallen LVMPD officer
(Courtesy: Tom Donoghue/Las Vegas Aviators)
2023 Big League Weekend in Las Vegas to feature A’s vs. Reds