Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals to be sold for $2B in cash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals is set to be sold for $2 billion.

According to a news release, United Rentals on Monday announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of Ahern Rentals, Inc. for approximately $2 billion in cash.

The release notes that United Rentals’ board of directors unanimously approved the agreement, which the transaction expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary conditions.

According to the release, the Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals is the eighth largest equipment rental company in North America.

Ahern has approximately 2,100 employees and 106 locations in 30 states, serving approximately 44,000 customers in the construction and industrial sectors, the release notes.

In July 2021, Ahern had announced that it acquired the nine-story office building that was previously owned by the city of Las Vegas. The company said in a news release earlier this year that the building, located at 333 N. Rancho, would become the new global headquarters for the Ahern Family of Companies.

