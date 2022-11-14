Golden Knights’ William Karlsson, wife announce they’re expecting a baby
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights forward William Karlsson and his wife, Emily, have announced the pair is expecting a baby.
“Starting a family was something we’ve talked about since early on in our relationship and it is a dream come true to announce baby Karlsson,” Emily Karlsson shared in a post on social media.
According to the post, baby Karlsson will be born in May 2023.
The pair are currently parents to a dog named Obi-Wan Karlsson, a Golden/Jindo Mix.
