Golden Knights’ William Karlsson, wife announce they’re expecting a baby

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights forward William Karlsson and his wife, Emily, have announced the pair is expecting a baby.

“Starting a family was something we’ve talked about since early on in our relationship and it is a dream come true to announce baby Karlsson,” Emily Karlsson shared in a post on social media.

According to the post, baby Karlsson will be born in May 2023.

The pair are currently parents to a dog named Obi-Wan Karlsson, a Golden/Jindo Mix.

