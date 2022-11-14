Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Garth Brooks has announced he will headline a new Las Vegas residency next year.

According to a news release, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Tickets for the new residency will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” said Garth Brooks. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

Brooks says that no two shows will be the same, as varying band members and the occasional special guest will make an appearance.

Registration is open now for Ticket Master Verified Fan and will continue until Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. Tickets will then go on sale Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. for registered fans.

For more information and to register, visit ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.