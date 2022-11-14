Forecast Outlook-11/14/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Below average temperatures continue for the next seven days.

Monday will be dry and sunny, the wind will be light here in the valley, but still gusty down the Colorado River Valley.

Another low slides into southern Nevada Tuesday that will return breezy conditions through Wednesday. Daytime highs will be at 59 degrees with wind speeds 15-25 MPH possible.

Thursday and Friday daytime highs return into the low 60s with lighter wind speeds.

The cooler conditions last into the weekend with daytime highs remaining in the upper 50s and low 60s with no big changes in sight.

