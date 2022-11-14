Forecast Outlook-11/13/22

This pattern of below normal temperatures is expected to continue for at least the next seven days.

The low that slid in Sunday creating the wind gusts has pushed east. In it’s wake the residual clouds and the wind will leave us to start the week.

Monday will be dry and sunny, the wind will be light here in the valley but still gusting along the Colorado River Valley area.

Another low slides into southern Nevada Tuesday so wind gusts will return and we can expect breezy continues to continue on Wednesday.

We could see another low slide into our area for Thursday or Friday.

Temperatures for the week ahead will trend 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

