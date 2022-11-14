Enchant to feature ‘mischievous elf’ theme at Las Vegas Ballpark attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Enchant holiday attraction announced that its event at the Las Vegas Ballpark will feature a “mischievous elf” theme this year.

Enchant announced earlier this year that it would host two attractions in the Las Vegas Valley this holiday season, one at the Las Vegas Ballpark and a second at Resorts World on the Strip.

As part of the family-friendly at Las Vegas Ballpark, Enchant will feature a light maze and village that includes a walk-through 100-foot tree.

Opening Friday, Nov. 25, guests can take part in a maze experience that features Eddie the Elf and Sparky the Reindeer, who help find missing presents for Santa to deliver before it’s too late.

Enchant noted that the attraction at Las Vegas Ballpark will offer free entry to children on select Wednesdays with purchase of one adult ticket.

The event will also feature an ice-skating trail with “an improved streamlined process for checking in,” holiday treats from around the world and new vendors like Build-A-Bear Workshop that allows guests to make a special bear.

“We are thrilled to have Enchant back for another year at Las Vegas Ballpark,” stated Chuck Johnson, general manager and vice president of marketing and sponsorships, Las Vegas Ballpark. “Set in the heart of the Summerlin master planned community, Las Vegas Ballpark is all about families and is the perfect setting for Enchant. And with an all-new theme this year, Enchant offers families a new and exciting experience, with the valley’s lowest Enchant pricing to boot!”

General admission tickets for Enchant at the Las Vegas Ballpark start at $34 for adults and $20 for kids ages 2 through 12. For additional information, visit Las Vegas, NV Ballpark – Enchant (enchantchristmas.com).

The attraction will run from Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.