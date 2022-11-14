Circa’s Stadium Swim to transform into winter wonderland as part of ‘Winter Swim’ events

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa Resort & Casino has announced it will transform its Stadium Swim venue into a winter wonderland as part of its new “Winter Swim” events.

According to a news release, with an “après-ski environment,” Circa’s “Winter Swim” will feature six heated pools reaching temperatures ranging from 94 to 103 degrees.

The venue will also feature heated cabanas with a 65-inch TV, towel service, access to a VIP restroom and a dedicated VIP server. Circa says that for an extra layer of warmth, plush robes will be available to cozy up in.

The experience will also feature a seasonal cocktail menu with boozy takes on holiday drinks such as hot chocolate, mules and “Penalty Shots,” which Circa says invites guests to take shots simultaneously off a hockey stick.

In addition to hosting a football watch party on Dec. 3, Circa will also host a “80s Heat Hot Tub Party” on Jan. 6, 2023. Held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., guests are encouraged to don colorful retro ski gear, as local DJs, a silent disco and a Ski Lodge experience are offered.

General admission tickets for the “80s Heat Hot Tub Party” start at $20 and can be booked here.

Located in downtown Las Vegas, the multi-level pool two swim-up bars, 337 chaise lounge chairs, 38 daybeds and a 143-foot diagonal, 14-million-pixel screen.

