Chris Brown to headline New Year’s Eve bash in Las Vegas

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:13 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chris Brown is set to headline a New Year’s Eve bash on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the show will be held on the rooftop of The Cromwell at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Drais’ says that Brown’s show “will be set to the Las Vegas Strip’s spectacular fireworks show at midnight.”

Tickets and VIP table reservations for Brown’s New Year’s Eve show are available online at www.draisgroup.com.

