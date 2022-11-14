Boy George, Culture Club announce 3-night engagement on Las Vegas Strip

Boy George of Boy George and Culture Club performs on the second weekend of the Austin City...
Boy George of Boy George and Culture Club performs on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:19 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boy George and Culture Club will host a three-night engagement next February on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the group will take the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 15, 18 and 19, 2023.

Tickets start at $59.50 (plus applicable fees) and will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. Visit TicketMaster.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

