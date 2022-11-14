Boy George, Culture Club announce 3-night engagement on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boy George and Culture Club will host a three-night engagement next February on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the group will take the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 15, 18 and 19, 2023.

Tickets start at $59.50 (plus applicable fees) and will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. Visit TicketMaster.com for more information.

