2023 Big League Weekend in Las Vegas to feature A’s vs. Reds

(Courtesy: Tom Donoghue/Las Vegas Aviators)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aviators announced that next year’s Big League Weekend spring training games will feature the Oakland Athletics against the Cincinnati Reds.

According to a news release, the Reds will face the A’s on Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Game times for the spring training series are set for 1:05 p.m.. However, times subject to change due to television, the release says.

“We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark after a three-year absence due to a variety of circumstances, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. “We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, who will face Cincinnati for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time.”

The Aviators said that tickets for Big League Weekend are available now by calling the Aviators office at (702) 943-7200. Tickets start at $20 per seat.

The release notes that next year’s Big League Weekend will mark the Reds’ fifth all-time appearance in the spring training series, while it will mark the A’s seventh all-time appearance.

