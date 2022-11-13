Forecast Outlook-11/13/22

Cool temperatures are the order of the day and the week ahead in Southern Nevada.

A area of low pressure is sliding into our area Sunday morning and that will trigger some afternoon wind gusts. Those gusts should end by Sunday evening.

The Colorado River Valley area will likely see windy conditions to start the week, while here in Las Vegas light breezes are forecast.

Another low will slide through our area Tuesday triggering some breezy conditions.

All these fast moving lows are re-enforcing the cool air that will sit over us for at least the next 7 to 10 days.

Temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

