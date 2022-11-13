Forecast Outlook-11/12/22

A low pressure system is sliding into our area Saturday evening.

That low will allow for mostly clear skies overnight but will usher in northerly winds Sunday afternoon that could gust up to 25 MPH at times by the afternoon.

The cold front associated with this low will keep our daytime and overnight temperatures running anywhere between 5 and 10 degrees below normal for the next week.

Monday another low slips into Southern Nevada re-enforcing the cooler air.

The colder dry air will stay in place for the long term.

We will enjoy plenty of sunshine along the way.

