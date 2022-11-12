Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.

“We think this may be the most important election in a long time,” said Ted Pappageorge, Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer. About 200 members are now working to ensure every ballot that needs to be cured will be by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline. Those volunteers are going through a list from the Registrar’s Office and reaching out to the voters on it by visiting them at home or giving them a call.

“I actually got called by culinary volunteers… I received two calls and a text massage,” recounted Athar Haseebullah. Haseebullah, who happens to be the head of the ACLU in Nevada, happened to be one of those whose ballot needed curing.

“I am assuming my signature from when I registered to vote like many, many years ago probably has evolved over the years to where it is now,” Haseebullah explained.

While Clark County may have tried to contact him, he didn’t get their message.

“After this amount of political ads that I have received, I haven’t really been answering my phone or my texts very much,” Haseebullah shared.

Haseebullah said the process to cure his ballot was fast and easy. It took less than a minute.

“I called the hotline that was listed for curing your ballot, verified some information over the phone including I believe where I was born, last four of my social, my address, things of that nature and they put a note in their system that it was verified by phone and that was it,” Haseebullah said.

You can find a link on our website on how to check if your Clark County ballot needs to be cured. Go to Fox5Vegas.com and click on Election 2022 for the instructions.

