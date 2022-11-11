Taylor Swift adds 2nd show in Las Vegas to 2023 tour

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift has said “Midnights” was inspired by certain key sleepless nights — something many of her fans undoubtedly experienced as the singer-songwriter dropped seven bonus tracks and a music video just hours after the album's release.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:11 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Swifties, here’s some welcome news for your Friday... Taylor Swift has added a second Las Vegas show to her 2023 tour.

Swift on Friday added an additional 17 shows to next year’s “The Era Tour.”

According to Swift, she will now perform in Las Vegas on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. Both shows are set to be held at Allegiant Stadium.

To view Swift’s full tour schedule, visit: https://www.taylorswift.com/events/

Fans can sign up for presale registration to stay up-to-date on ticket releases: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwiftTix

