Some Formula 1 race ticket/hotel packages cost more than some brand-new cars or trucks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The big F1 race next November in Las Vegas continues to generate a huge amount of excitement for the Las Vegas valley and race fans all over the world. But some race ticket/hotel package prices are going for out-of-this-world prices.

FOX5 called and spoke directly to a reservation agent taking bookings to stay at Caesars Palace. She said the lower tier package for two people would be close to $11,000. That includes a minimum stay of three days for the room, race tickets, resort fees, along with food and nonalcoholic drinks at race events. A second-tier package was just over $26,000 for two people. And the reservations agent quoted a package for the Paddock Club for two people, an all-in figure, of $37,303.58. That included a minimum four-day stay. The prices quoted were for those who are not rewards members. Higher priced packages include different grandstand seating for races.

When paying online, guests will see a “NON-REFUNDABLE NOTICE.” It read, “Your stay dates are during a special event. Select arrival dates require a FULL DEPOSIT and is NON-REFUNDABLE. A cancellation will result in a 100% forfeit of the initial deposit. Please refer to the Special Event Terms & Conditions for more information.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.