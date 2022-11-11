Nevada voters say ‘yes’ to $12 minimum wage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure supporting an increased minimum wage for some Nevadans is projected to pass.

As of Friday morning, the measure, also known as Question 2, had passed with 55% of the vote and an estimated 90% of votes in.

The measure increases the minimum wage to $12/hour for all Nevadans by July 1, 2024. It also removes existing annual inflation adjustments to the minimum wage and allows Nevada’s legislature to pass a minimum wage law setting the rate higher than the constitutionally mandated minimum.

If the measure hadn’t passed, minimum wage would have stayed at $11 for employees receiving health benefits and $12 for those who don’t receive health benefits, with annual inflation adjustments. This rate was set by Assembly Bill 456, which passed in 2019.

