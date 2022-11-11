Nevada voters say ‘yes’ to $12 minimum wage

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During inflation, consumers can adjust their spending and saving strategies to help lessen the impact that inflation has on the value of their money. It’s important to have liquid cash set aside for emergencies, but beyond an emergency fund, there are other ways to save money and help retain its value. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure supporting an increased minimum wage for some Nevadans is projected to pass.

As of Friday morning, the measure, also known as Question 2, had passed with 55% of the vote and an estimated 90% of votes in.

FOX5 Election Results

The measure increases the minimum wage to $12/hour for all Nevadans by July 1, 2024. It also removes existing annual inflation adjustments to the minimum wage and allows Nevada’s legislature to pass a minimum wage law setting the rate higher than the constitutionally mandated minimum.

If the measure hadn’t passed, minimum wage would have stayed at $11 for employees receiving health benefits and $12 for those who don’t receive health benefits, with annual inflation adjustments. This rate was set by Assembly Bill 456, which passed in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COUPLE RUNS FOR OFFICE - VOD - clipped version
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
Ballot hand count resumes in Nye County
Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10,...
Why Nevada election results are taking days
Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria speaks at a news conference at the Clark County...
Las Vegas elections chief: Counting going ‘as quickly as we can’