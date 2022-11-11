Legacy Traditional School Cadence takes on Million Minute reading challenge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Helping students build a love of reading for life, that’s the goal of the Million Minute Challenge. Thursday morning, FOX5′s Kim Passoth took part in the initiative at Legacy Traditional School Cadence, reading to students. The school’s goal is for the students to read a total of one million minutes by the end of the school year.

Parents record the time their child spends reading each night. Each week, 15 students are awarded a prize based on minutes read, and a reader of the month is selected in each class. FOX5 talked to fourth grade twins about the books they’ve read so far.

“Call of the Wild…. I read a lot of grown-up books,” shared Carter Zelenka.

“Do you think the school is going to hit a million minutes,” Passoth asked Zelenka.

“More than a million. This school is going to rock this,” Zelenka answered. “Yep,” his twin brother Gavin Zelenka added.

The school has a giant two-story tracker to show the progress in minutes read. In the first two weeks, more than 24,000 minutes have been recorded.

