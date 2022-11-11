Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino(Boyd Gaming)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:11 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday.

According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.

According to Boyd Gaming, the woman was playing at the Cannery Casino Hotel when she hit the jackpot.

The company said she parlayed a $2.50 spin into the jackpot.

No additional information was provided.

