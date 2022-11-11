Las Vegas adoption agency works to help find children a forever family

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - November is National Adoption Month; a month set aside to bring awareness about the need for adoptive families for children.

The adoption agency Loving Hearts provides life long services to birth families, adoptive families and adoptees through their journey of adoption.

Trischa and Enrique Villar have been waiting for placement of a child for over a year now and they shared what the process has been like with Loving Hearts. They have been married for four years and have been on their adoption journey for over a year now.

“We are one of the families that ultimately came to adoption because we have and do struggle with infertility,” said Trischa.

Trischa said once they found out she wasn’t able to have a child of her own, they knew they wanted to adopt a child as their ultimate plan is to have a family.

“We don’t believe family is just blood,” said Trischa. “We both have many people in our lives who aren’t blood related that are more family to us than some other family members.”

Trischa said she and Enrique interviewed many different adoption agencies and Loving Hearts instantly felt like the right fit.

“Every other agency felt so different,” said Enrique. “It felt like transactional and with loving hearts it felt like they were there to help us create our family.”

“An adoptive family will create what is called an adoptive family profile book,” said director for Loving Hearts Alexandra Hoops. “It is a book outlining their family, why they are looking for adoption. It is also meant to speak to the expectant mother.”

From the parenting classes to resources available, to meeting other adoptive parents, Enrique and Trischa feel endless support through the program.

“They teach you the positive terminology of adoption, the benefits and also teach you the challenges you might have going forward and so I think that has helped us a lot,” said Trischa.

Trischa has one message for those on the fence of adoption.

“Our birth plan is adoption and if you are thinking about adopting, what is your end goal?” said Trischa. “Is your end goal to have a family? Then it is a no brainer.”

The process to adopt through loving hearts starts by filling out an application, then attending a required three-day course. Once a child is placed into a home Loving Hearts is legally obligated to supervise the family for a minimum of six months. Then, they get to recommend to court whether or not they recommend the adoption or not.

