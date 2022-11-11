John Fogerty to perform at halftime of Raiders game Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders have announced that John Fogerty will perform at halftime of Sunday’s game.

The Raiders on Sunday will face the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, with kick off expected at 1:05 p.m.

Fogerty, who was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame with his band Creedence Clearwater Revival, is also a veteran of the United States Army Reserve.

The team also announced that former “American Idol” contestant Pia Toscano will perform the National Anthem for Sunday’s game.

