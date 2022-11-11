Influx of couples hoping to marry in Las Vegas on 11/11/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Marriage License Bureau says it has seen a surge in couples visiting its office in hopes of getting married on 11/11/22.

The marriage license bureau said in a news release that “couples have been lined up around the corner to get their marriage license over the past two days.”

Clark County said they have issued 953 marriage licenses over the past two days with additional licenses anticipated for Friday as couples are looking to marry on the memorable date.

Those still hoping to secure a marriage license are encouraged to register online to decrease their wait time at the marriage license bureau: weddings.vegas

The bureau is located in downtown Las Vegas, 201 E. Clark Avenue, from 8 a.m. until midnight daily.

