Influx of couples hoping to marry in Las Vegas on 11/11/22

Wedding couple
Wedding couple(WILX)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:24 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Marriage License Bureau says it has seen a surge in couples visiting its office in hopes of getting married on 11/11/22.

The marriage license bureau said in a news release that “couples have been lined up around the corner to get their marriage license over the past two days.”

Clark County said they have issued 953 marriage licenses over the past two days with additional licenses anticipated for Friday as couples are looking to marry on the memorable date.

Those still hoping to secure a marriage license are encouraged to register online to decrease their wait time at the marriage license bureau: weddings.vegas

The bureau is located in downtown Las Vegas, 201 E. Clark Avenue, from 8 a.m. until midnight daily.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

David Grolman, SVP of Caesars Digital, left, is pictured with Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale,...
‘Mattress Mack’ collects $30M sports betting payout from Caesars in Las Vegas
Fremont Street Experience to debut new canopy show featuring Stone Temple Pilots
Fremont Street Experience to debut new canopy show featuring Stone Temple Pilots
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Taylor Swift adds 2nd show in Las Vegas to 2023 tour
COUPLE RUNS FOR OFFICE - VOD - clipped version
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm