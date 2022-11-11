How to check if your Clark County ballot needs ‘cured’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said there are more than 9,600 ballots as of Friday that need the signature cured in order to be counted in the 2022 midterm election.

A ballot may need to be cured if the signature on the ballot is inconsistent with the signature on record.

Clark County has made the list of ballots that they need cured available online. Here’s how to check if your ballot needs cured:

CLICK HERE to visit the Clark County Elections website.

Select the drop-down tab that says “Facts, Figures, and Data for the November 8, 2022 General Election.

Click “Voters with Open Signature Curing.” This will download a zip file of those who need their signature cured.

Search the document for your name to see if your ballot needs curing.

The Clark County Elections Department has a hotline for those who receive a notice that they need to cure their ballot. That hotline is (702) 455-6552.

