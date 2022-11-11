Golden Knights host the Blues after Eichel’s hat trick

(AP) -- St. Louis Blues (3-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-2-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the St. Louis Blues after Jack Eichel’s hat trick against the Buffalo Sabres in the Golden Knights’ 7-4 win.

Vegas is 5-1-0 at home and 13-2-0 overall. The Golden Knights have an 8-1-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

St. Louis has a 3-8-0 record overall and a 2-4-0 record on the road. The Blues have a 3-1-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won 7-4 in the previous meeting. Eichel led the Golden Knights with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel has nine goals and 10 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Brayden Schenn has three goals and seven assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blues: 2-8-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (upper-body).

