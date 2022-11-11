Fremont Street Experience to debut new canopy show featuring Stone Temple Pilots

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience announced that it will debut a new music and light show on its canopy that will feature the Stone Temple Pilots.

According to a news release, as part of the new show, Fremont Street Experience’s Viva Vision Canopy will feature music from rock band Stone Temple Pilots.

The show will premiere at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, according to the release. Fremont Street Experience notes that members of the band will attend the premiere and will host a Q&A with fans during the event.

According to the release, the Stone Temple Pilots show will feature the band’s biggest hits including “Interstate Love Song,” “Plush” and “Vasoline.”

Stone Temple Pilots will join several other performers who have created Viva Vision shows including KISS, Bon Jovi, The Who, Queen, Steve Aoki, Tiesto and more, the release notes.

“We are so excited to bring Stone Temple Pilot’s music to life with our latest Viva Vision music light show,” said chief marketing officer of Fremont Street Experience, Paul McGuire. “Stone Temple Pilots is such an iconic band and for the first time in our history we will have a rock band attend the premiere of their Viva Vision show as well as perform a free concert the same week.”

Developers say that the show will play as part of a rotation of other Viva Vision shows at the top of every hour from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. every night.

In addition, Stone Temple Pilots will also perform on Saturday, Nov. 19 for Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series on the 3rd St. Stage at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.