Forecast Outlook- 11/11/2022

It’s feeling more like mid-December instead of mid-November with high temperatures locked in the upper 50s and low 60s for the next seven days. The north breeze picks up on Sunday for your weekend plans.

We keep it dry and cool for Veterans Day on Friday with some more cloud cover moving in as we head through the afternoon and evening. It stays dry with a forecast high of 57° in Las Vegas.

Saturday’s forecast high is at 60° with Sunday at 59°. We’ll see the north breeze pick up as well on Sunday with gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range. With some more clouds passing through, there is the slight chance of an isolated sprinkle popping up over the mountains and north of the Las Vegas Valley.

Temperatures hold in the upper 50s and low 60s through the middle of next week. We’ll keep the north breeze going with wind gusts 20 to 30 mph Tuesday and Wednesday.

