Dana White launches ‘Power Slap,’ competitive open-handed striking sport

An empty Octagon is seen at UFC on ABC 3, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Elmont, NY. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UFC President Dana White on Friday announced the launch of “Power Slap,” a combat sport focused on competitive open-handed striking.

According to a news release, “Power Slap” is both sanctioned and regulated.

The release says Pilgrim Media Group will produce “Power Slap,” which “will feature competitors from across the globe competing on the ultimate stage to showcase their power, technique and resolve.”

According to the release, airing on TBS in early 2023, “Power Slap” will launch with an eight episode series in which “athletes will compete to earn a spot in the cast house, the first Power Slap rankings, in future Power Slap matches and world recognition.”

Slap fighting received approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission in October. As part of the approval, the commission vetted slap fighting to make sure they will have oversight of the safety measures and ensure proper rules are in place, including medical personnel on site, FOX5 reported previously.

“I’m very excited for the launch of Power Slap,” said Dana White. “I’ve been working on this since 2017. I saw some footage of slap fighting on social media and I was instantly hooked.  From the first day I saw it, I felt like this could be big. I knew what needed to be done to make it a real sport just like we did with MMA. We got it sactioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) with defined rules, rankings and weight classes. Power Slap is built for the modern sports fan.”

