Clark County kicks off Veterans Day weekend by treating 3 couples to a Las Vegas wedding

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A military wedding is how Clark County is kicking off Veterans Day weekend by treating three couples to a wedding day here in Las Vegas to thank them for their service.

On November 8th of last year, Melissa Kahler and Scott Savitsky went on their very first date. Nearly one year later, they are tying the knot in Las Vegas in front of the infamous Bellagio fountains.

“We actually joked about marriage about 90 days in and here we are a year later,” said Savitsky.

The program through Clark County called “Las Vegas marries the military” offers $50,000 worth of services from hair and makeup, and hotel stays, to airfare to say thanks to those who have sacrificed protecting our country.

“She surprised me with it, said Savitsky. “The countless people and everyone that has spent time to make my day special,” said Kahler. “I appreciate it.”

Savitsky served in the military for 26 years. He started at the age of 17 and retired at 43 years old.

“I was in Afghanistan in 02, did the invasion in Iraq in 03. it was life-changing,” said Savitsky.

“If it wasn’t for his service, we wouldn’t be standing here right now,” said Kahler.

Savitsky and Kahler said they have always dreamed of a wedding by the water.

“20 minutes ago we weren’t going to cry,” said Savitsky. “I don’t think we are going to make it through that today. It is good and it is amazing. it’s a blessing and we are ready.”

To learn more information on the Las Vegas Marries the Military program, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.