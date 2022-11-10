Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records.

Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict.

Turner and Jon Kennison were accused of killing Dr. Thomas Burchard in 2019. According to an arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to a suspicious vehicle near Lake Mead at about 9:30 a.m. on March 7, 2019. Burchard’s body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

The arrest report said Burchard’s longtime girlfriend reported Burchard missing in early March. Burchard told his girlfriend he had to take care of a few things in Las Vegas and the girlfriend said Burchard flew to Las Vegas to visit Kelsey Turner. Burchard reportedly paid for Turner’s rent in Salinas, Calif. before she moved to Las Vegas.

Turner was arrested about two weeks later in California and charged with Burchard’s murder. Kennison and Diana Pena were taken into custody in connection with the case as well.

In June 2019, Pena pleaded guilty to accessory to commit murder. Kennison pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced 18-45 years in prison in July 2022.

Turner’s sentencing was set for Jan. 10, 2023.

