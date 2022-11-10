Pat Spearman concedes in race for North Las Vegas mayor
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:16 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pat Spearman has conceded the race for mayor of North Las Vegas.
Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman on Thursday issued the below statement:
‘The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision. I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans”.
With Spearman conceding the race, North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown will become the city’s first Black mayor.
Goynes-Brown will replace Mayor John Lee.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.