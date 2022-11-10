Pat Spearman concedes in race for North Las Vegas mayor

Pat Spearman, left, and Pamela Goynes-Brown, right.
Pat Spearman, left, and Pamela Goynes-Brown, right.(Pat Spearman and Pamela Goynes-Brown)
Nov. 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pat Spearman has conceded the race for mayor of North Las Vegas.

Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman on Thursday issued the below statement:

‘The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision.  I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans”.

With Spearman conceding the race, North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown will become the city’s first Black mayor.

Goynes-Brown will replace Mayor John Lee.

