New film funded by the city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building

By Drew Andre
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:54 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For 89 years Las Vegas has grown around the building on Stewart Avenue. These days we know it as the Mob Museum, but a film set to premiere in 2023 will feature the landmark’s long history.

“This is a great example of historic preservation, VP of Exhibits and Programs at The Mob Museum Geoff Schumacher said. “Las Vegas has a reputation for tearing down our history. Here’s an example where we preserved it.”

On November 2, the Las Vegas City Council approved 291,850 for the production of a documentary about the building’s rich history. Schumacher said it is meant to be a lens into the history of Las Vegas in the 20th century.

“It’s not just about the building, it’s about the growth of Las Vegas and how that happened,” Schumacher said.

With the construction of the Hoover dam in the 1930s, growth in the valley began and a building like this was necessary.

“Las Vegas needed a new post office, a courthouse and a place for all the federal agencies to be located so they built this building as a result,” Schumacher said.

Lots of the history of the now Mob Museum exists in the building itself from its time as a post office and a federal courthouse throughout the years.

“In 1950 senator Estes Kefauver of Tennessee held a hearing here to investigate organized crime,” Schumacher said. “So, it kind of ties the museum together with the building.”

The documentary about the historic landmark is expected to premiere on the building’s 90th anniversary, which is in November of 2023.

