More tickets for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to go on sale

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix were met with high demand, Formula 1 has announced two additional on-sale periods ahead of the race.

The second and third round of tickets will be available for purchase in late winter and spring. The tickets will be at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket. Seating with vantage points across the race circuit will range from $2,000-$2,500 for grandstands and $8,000-$10,000 for shared hospitality areas.

Grandstand and general admission tickets will be sold as three-day passes and will include food and non-alcoholic drinks. Premium tickets are also multi-day and have all-inclusive food and drink.

Those who joined the “priority interest” list will receive early access to the ticket allotments in each on-sale period.

For more information, please visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.