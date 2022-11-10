Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas hosting Repeal Day celebration

The Mob Museum hosting Repeal Day celebration
The Mob Museum hosting Repeal Day celebration(Christopher DeVargas | The Mob Museum via Christopher DeVargas)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:49 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas is inviting guests to “party like its 1933″ at its annual Repeal Day celebration.

Held on Sunday, Dec. 4, attendees will raise a glass to the repeal of Prohibition, which occurred on Dec. 5, 1933.

As part of the festivities, guests are encouraged to attend the celebration in their finest flapper, pinstripe or 1920s-inspired attire.

Held in the museum’s underground speakeasy and distillery, the event is open to those 21 and older.

The celebration will be open to VIP guests from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and general admission guests from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Ticket information is provided below:

  • General admission tickets are available for $115 per person and include: Two drink tickets, light bites and live entertainment.
  • VIP table for two is $150 per person and includes: Early admission, four-hour open bar, reserved seating, light bites and live entertainment.
  • VIP table for four is $150 per person and includes: Early admission, four-hour open bar, reserved seating, light bites and live entertainment.
  • VIP Room for 10 is $1,500 and includes: Early admission, a four-hour open bar, reserved seating for up to 10 and live entertainment.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

