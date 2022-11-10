Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in finding a thief before they strike again. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department just released some surveillance video of the person it believes is hitting valley garages at condos and apartment complexes. Police say the person has managed to get into at least six to seven garages. They say the video comes from Las Vegas Boulevard and Starr Avenue.

Police advise people not to allow a crime of opportunity by keeping a garage door open. Officials also say don’t store valuables in a garage like money or guns. And they say people should lock garage doors if they can. Locks can be purchased for garage doors.

Police say the thief is driving a gray Toyota Four Runner, which can be seen in the video. Police ask people to call 311 if they see the vehicle, or 911 if they see a crime in action.

If someone can identify the suspect, they’re urged to contact Detective Karas 702-828-2811. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com and reference Event LLV221000071618. People can remain anonymous by when contacting Crime Stoppers.

