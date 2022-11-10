Henderson police announce arrest in homicide from Jan. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that had marked the department’s first for the year 2021.

According to a news release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, police responded to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive in reference to a vehicle crash where gunshots had been reported.

Arriving officers located a 35-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed a silver Ford Fusion was rear-ended by a “dark colored” Nissan passenger car, and the two vehicles pulled to the side of the road to exchange information. At that time, police say the driver of the Nissan “became irate, acted as if a physical confrontation was imminent, and pulled out a firearm,firing multiple rounds at the victim.”

The driver of the Nissan then fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Authorities were notified on Jan. 15, 2021 that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

Police announced on Nov. 10, 2022, that Marquis White, 29, was arrested into connection with the incident.

White faces 1 count Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.