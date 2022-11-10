Henderson police announce arrest in homicide from Jan. 1, 2021

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:30 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that had marked the department’s first for the year 2021.

According to a news release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, police responded to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive in reference to a vehicle crash where gunshots had been reported.

Arriving officers located a 35-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed a silver Ford Fusion was rear-ended by a “dark colored” Nissan passenger car, and the two vehicles pulled to the side of the road to exchange information. At that time, police say the driver of the Nissan “became irate, acted as if a physical confrontation was imminent, and pulled out a firearm,firing multiple rounds at the victim.”

The driver of the Nissan then fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Authorities were notified on Jan. 15, 2021 that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

Police announced on Nov. 10, 2022, that Marquis White, 29, was arrested into connection with the incident.

White faces 1 count Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Mob Museum hosting Repeal Day celebration
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas hosting Repeal Day celebration
Man accused of hitting pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, Las Vegas police say
Lotus of Siam opens its 3rd Las Vegas Valley restaurant
Lotus of Siam opens its 3rd Las Vegas Valley restaurant
People check in to cast their votes at a polling station in a mall Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in...
Nevada’s critical US Senate, House races too early to call