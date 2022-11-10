Gwen Stefani announces New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multi-Platinum recording artist Gwen Stefani has announced she will headline shows in Las Vegas over New Year’s Eve weekend.

According to a news release, Stefani will perform Friday, Dec. 30, and Sat. Dec. 31, with the shows scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $139.95, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.

“Celebrating is part of our spirit at The Venetian Resort, and New Year’s Eve weekend is the ultimate celebration,” said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “Grammy Award-winning rock star Gwen Stefani is known for electrifying performances, and we’re thrilled to celebrate New Year’s Eve weekend with her and our guests.”

The release notes tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

