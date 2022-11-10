Grandstands to be built on lake at Bellagio for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International has announced that grandstands will be built on the iconic lake at Bellagio for Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to a news release, the experience will offer “guests the opportunity to witness the race from grandstands built on the Bellagio lake where the resort’s iconic Fountains dance daily.”

MGM Resorts say the “epic seats” are currently only available as part of the company’s race-and-stay packages. MGM says packages are now available for purchase only at mgmrewards.com/F1LVGP.

“In just over a year, F1® fans from around the globe will see how Las Vegas throws a party,” said Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ Chief Commercial Officer. “In addition to the Bellagio Grandstands, which will set new standards for event viewing, we will create a round-the-clock celebration worthy of this international spectacular.”

According to the release, MGM Resorts’ race day package options include:

Bellagio Grandstands: A first-of-its-kind F1® race-day experience, the Bellagio Grandstands will feature stunning seats overlooking the track as the renowned Fountains dance nearby. This premium package will give fans the view of a lifetime and an only-in-Vegas experience. Currently, only guests purchasing an MGM Resorts room package will have access to this unrivaled location.

Paddock Grandstands: The Paddock Grandstands will serve as a central point of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ and treat fans to the spectacle of the start and finish line, plus behind-the-scenes views of the pit lane and team garages.

