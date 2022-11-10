Free Las Vegas Days Rodeo event returns to downtown Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The free Las Vegas Days Rodeo event will return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend.

According to a news release, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will host the event at its outdoor equestrian center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, starting at 6 p.m.

The release notes that gates for the event will open at 5 p.m.

The Plaza says that the event will feature bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, breakaway, and bareback riding. Prize purses at Las Vegas Days Rodeo will $40,000 and feature custom belt buckles for champions.

According to the release, about half of the horses and bulls competing in the Las Vegas Days Rodeo’s saddle bronc, bareback riding, and bull riding events will return next month to compete in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Admission is free, according to the Plaza, but RSVP is recommended online.

