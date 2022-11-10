Forecast Outlook-11/10/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It will be a sunny Thursday with high temperatures holding in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We keep it dry and cool for Veterans Day on Friday with some more cloud cover moving in. It stays dry with a forecast high of 56° in Las Vegas. Highs hold in the upper 50s this weekend with a few more clouds passing through on Sunday.

We’ll see the north breeze pick up as well on Sunday with gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range. There is the slight chance of an isolated sprinkle around Southern Nevada; most areas are looking dry. Clouds will be in and out early next week with high temperatures holding in the upper 50s. We’ll keep the north breeze going with wind gusts 20 to 30 mph Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.