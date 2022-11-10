Clark County: Trump’s claims of corrupt voting system ‘outrageous’ and ‘misinformed’

Nov. 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Elections Department called former President Donald Trump’s claims of election corruption “outrageous” and “misinformed” as the department continues to count ballots in the 2022 midterms.

Trump went on his social media platform, Truth Social, and said that the election system was “corrupt.”

“Clark County, Nevada has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to be Third World Country,” Trump said. “Arizona even said ‘by the end of the week!’ - They want more time to cheat! Kari Lake MUST win!”

The Clark County Elections Department said the former president was “misinformed” on how the election process works in the county.

“We have heard his outrageous claims, but he is obviously still misinformed about the law and our election processes that ensure the integrity of elections in Clark County,” the statement from the county reads.

The county is expected to hold a press conference Thursday morning on the latest on counting the election results.

