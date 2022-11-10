Ballot measure adding equal rights amendment to Nevada Constitution passes

An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Tuesday,...
An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure adding an equal rights amendment to the Nevada Constitution officially passed.

The measure, also known as Question 1, adds a new section to the Nevada Constitution that states, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.”

As of Thursday morning, the measure passed with 57% of the vote.

FOX5 Election Results

In Nevada, a ballot measure must get a majority vote in the Nevada Legislature in two successive sessions before going to the voters. The measure passed through the legislature in the 2019 and 2021 sessions.

