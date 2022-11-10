Ballot measure adding equal rights amendment to Nevada Constitution passes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure adding an equal rights amendment to the Nevada Constitution officially passed.

The measure, also known as Question 1, adds a new section to the Nevada Constitution that states, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.”

As of Thursday morning, the measure passed with 57% of the vote.

In Nevada, a ballot measure must get a majority vote in the Nevada Legislature in two successive sessions before going to the voters. The measure passed through the legislature in the 2019 and 2021 sessions.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.