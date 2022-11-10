Animal Foundation to resume intake of strays, owner-surrendered dogs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation will start taking in stray and owner-surrendered dogs again Thursday. This comes as the shelter continues to get back to normalcy following a respiratory outbreak among dogs.

The shelter made the announcement on its social media pages Wednesday evening. However, there will be a slight change. The shelter said you’ll need to schedule an appointment before coming in with a found pet.

The Animal Foundation had stopped accepting some dogs while they dealt with an outbreak of a canine respiratory disease that forced them to put a dog down.

Since then cases have been declining steadily and the shelter said infected dogs responded well to treatment.

