Animal Foundation to resume intake of strays, owner-surrendered dogs

Shelter halted all intakes after respiratory illness affected many dogs
Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation will start taking in stray and owner-surrendered dogs again Thursday. This comes as the shelter continues to get back to normalcy following a respiratory outbreak among dogs.

The shelter made the announcement on its social media pages Wednesday evening. However, there will be a slight change. The shelter said you’ll need to schedule an appointment before coming in with a found pet.

The Animal Foundation had stopped accepting some dogs while they dealt with an outbreak of a canine respiratory disease that forced them to put a dog down.

Since then cases have been declining steadily and the shelter said infected dogs responded well to treatment.

Clark County Election Department filled with election workers on November 9, 2022
2 juveniles injured after shooting near North 5th, Centennial Parkway
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages
