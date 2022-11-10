2 juveniles injured after shooting near North 5th, Centennial Parkway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting involving two juveniles that happened just after 6:30 Wednesday evening near Centennial Parkway and North 5th Street.

North Las Vegas police say the shooting occurred near the 900 block of Shades End Avenue.

Police tell FOX5 one victim is in critical condition while the other one is stable.

No arrests have been made.

