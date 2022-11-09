Nye County to resume controversial hand count of ballots Thursday

In this image from video, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, far left, in suit, swears in a group of...
In this image from video, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, far left, in suit, swears in a group of residents who will hand count early ballots cast in the rural county about halfway between Las Vegas and Reno, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Pahrump, Nev. Nye is the largest county in the U.S. to attempt a hand count of all its ballots in the midterm elections, a change fueled by conspiracy theories about voting machines. (AP Photo/Gabe Stern(Gabe Stern | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Nov. 9, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf said the county will restart its hand count process, with some modifications, starting Thursday.

Kampf said the Nevada Secretary of State approved the revised process on Sunday, Nov. 5. The new process would be a “silent” hand count, where they would no longer announce the votes out loud. Instead, three volunteers will tally the ballots on their own while working in silence.

Nye County asked for volunteers to join them for information sessions Wednesday on how to help in the hand count. Information sessions and volunteer sign-up are set for 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m at the Valley Electric Conference Center.

The county said if you can’t made a session Wednesday, they will brief you on the process Thursday morning at VEA and “put you to work.”

“We are under pressure to complete this process by November 17th which does not leave us much time,” the county said in a release. " I would appreciate any Nevada Registered Voter to step up and help us achieve our goal.  We may need to work on the weekend and extra time beyond the standard 4 hours to tally all the batches.”

